Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill

Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.

“I have three boys, very busy.”

And to get the job done, she drives a 2008 Chevy Tahoe.

“It's my mode of transportation. It gets me to and from work. I'm a single parent and also transport my kids to and from games, practices, music lessons, it's the heart of our family I would say,” said Apodaca.

But when the Tahoe started acting up recently, Apodaca decided to take it somewhere for a diagnosis and an estimate to be repaired. And that's when she came across Advanced Transmissions and Emissions, which offered to tow Apodaca's Tahoe free of charge.

“It had free towing so I thought OK, well we'll take it in, get an estimate there and we'll take it to two other places.”

But Apodaca says she never had the chance to get other quotes because she says Advanced Transmissions and Emissions had reportedly repaired the vehicle without her approval.

“Next thing you know, two days later, the owner calls me and says the work's been done and I needed to go in and pick it up and it would be close to $2,000.”

Apodaca says she was shocked, because she says she never signed any kind of form authorizing repairs. She just wanted an estimate. Apodaca says she tried explaining the issue to the shop's owner, Greg Kaiser, but she says he didn't want to hear it.

“He says, I got a verbal. I said don't you need a signature? I said I can understand a verbal for an oil change but repairs $2,000, thousands of dollars and he said I've been to small claims court plenty of times, I know how this works, you'll have to pay me.”

3 On Your Side got involved and we spoke with Greg Kaiser the owner, over the phone.

Kaiser tells us someone with Apodaca's family gave him verbal authorization over the phone to repair the Tahoe. So, he fixed it. After a brief conversation Kaiser then hung up.

Wanting more information, 3 On Your Side went to Advanced Transmissions and Emissions, but we were told Greg Kaiser wasn't around, so we left a business card with the receptionist and asked for Kaiser to call us back. But Kaiser never did call us back.

Apodaca isn't the only consumer who claims to have had similar problems with Advanced Transmissions and Emissions.

Gene McLaughlan tells 3 On Your Side that he recently took his car into the repair shop for what he was verbally told would be a $180 brake job. But when he went to pay the repair bill, McLaughlan said it was $586.

Gary Harper asked, “when he hands you the bill for $586 what was your reaction?”

McLaughlin: "I was dumbfounded, I was very upset,“ McLaughlan replied.

"What happened to $180", asked Gary Harper.

"You got me! I have no idea,” said McLaughlan.

For now, Apodaca is using a borrowed vehicle that she’ll have to return soon and tells 3 On Your Side that Greg Kaiser and his business won't return the vehicle until she pays $2,000 in cash.

It's money she says she just doesn't have and says she has no idea how she'll get her SUV back.

“He won't let the car go and he won't even discuss what type of work's been done. He wants the cash or the title and he'll release the car.”

If and when Apodaca gets her Tahoe back, 3 On Your Side will do a follow-up report.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.