Bones discovered in Buckeye farm field

Buckeye police are investigating after bones were found Thursday in a farm field.

Police say they got a call around 10:30 Thursday morning from someone who spotted the bones near Broadway Road and SR 85.

It's not clear whether the bones were human or animal.

"The bones found will need to be sent for examination to determine what type of bones and or if human, who they belong to, which will take some time," said Det. Tamela Skaggs with the Buckeye Police Department.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.