Police arrest Casa Grande teen for Snapchat school threat

The Casa Grande Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male student Thursday for posting a threat regarding shooting at Casa Grande Union High School. The post, made via Snapchat, occurred on February 28 at Casa Grande Union High School.

The post was flagged by another student who reported it to Snapchat. Ultimately, this information was forwarded to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI then notified CGPD of the post and an investigation was initiated. Detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old student and, based on the elements of the investigation, arrested him today at his residence.

Police have and continue to be in contact with the school administration and the juvenile’s parents.

This arrest serves as a reminder that law enforcement takes reports of this nature seriously and will fully investigate them to determine the nature and credibility of a potential threat. There is no current threat to any of local schools, students or staff.

The juvenile was booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center and charges of Threats and Intimidation will be forwarded to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office for review.

