Hit-and-run victim's sister hopes 'justice will be on our side'

'I thought me and my brother were going to grow old together,' Joshawna Hawkins said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After two years of no answers, the sister of a hit-and-run victim is hoping justice for her brother is on the horizon.

"I thought me and my brother were going to grow old together," Joshawna Hawkins said.

That changed with a phone call two years ago.

"I flipped the phone call and it's my mom and I'm like, ‘What's going on?' She's like, ‘Your brother is dead.' I said 'No, mom, you're lying to me,'" Hawkins recalled Thursday after learning police had finally made an address in her little brother's case.

[RELATED: Mesa police arrest suspect in deadly 2016 hit-and-run]

William Hawkins Jr, 28, was struck and killed by a driver in the 1300 block of West University Drive the evening of March 6, 2016. For two years the case went unsolved. That is, until Wednesday.

Hawkins talked to her mom after hearing the news.

"She said, 'I know it's not going to bring your brother back but at least we get some justice towards that,'” Hawkins said.

An anonymous tip to Silent Witness led Mesa police to arrest 34-year-old Felicia Hernandez. She confessed to the crime in an interview with officers.

Hawkins' sister is still asking why Hernandez didn't come forward sooner.

“How could you live with yourself knowing that you took someone away from us who meant so much to many of us?” said Hawkins.

Her family is now emotionally preparing for the court process, but with peace of mind finally getting the closure they needed.

“We really hope that justice will be on our side," Hawkins said.

Hernandez was booked on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal wreck, which is a class 2 felony.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.