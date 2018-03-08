Fingerprint leads to arrest of man accused of breaking into police cars

A single fingerprint led to the arrest of a man accused of breaking into police cars.

Police believe 41-year-old Branden Tucker is behind the crimes.

Over the past few months, there has been a rash of vehicle burglaries inside walled and fenced lots at Phoenix police substations.

Police reported three separate instances of burglaries from marked and unmarked police vehicles.

[RELATED: Burglars targeting police vehicles parked in fenced substation lots]

Police were worried that dangerous items, including weapons, would end up in the wrong hands.

Among the weapons taken were an AR-15 rifle, a Taser, two large canisters of pepper spray, one police expandable baton, a Glock police-issued handgun and a pocket knife.

When the fingerprint led police to Tucker's home, a huge stash of stolen police items was discovered in his garage. Along with weapons and ammo, officers also found dozens of smaller items like binoculars, crime scene tape, police badges, evidence bags and ballistic vests.

At the time, Tucker told police he had bought the goods from a man on the street for $200, according to the police report.

Officers also found meth Tucker's pocket.

Tucker faces multiple counts of burglary, criminal trespassing and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

You can read a PDF of the police report HERE.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.