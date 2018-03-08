Beloved Mesa police K9 dies suddenly of pneumonia

It's a sad week for officers of the Mesa Police Department.

One of their beloved K9s has died, according to the department's Facebook page.

K9 Aik (pronounced Ike) died Wednesday morning from a sudden case of pneumonia.

Aik was born in Germany in 2011 and was purchased by the Mesa Police Department in 2013.

The dog was chosen to work as narcotics detection K9. During Aik’s career, he located hidden drugs 182 times.

Aik certified with the National Police Canine Association in 2013 with his partner, Officer LaFontaine.

When Aik was off duty, we're told he loved playing in the pool.

