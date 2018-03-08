Beloved Mesa police K9 dies suddenly of pneumonia

Beloved Mesa police K9 dies suddenly of pneumoniaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Police: Body found believed to be of missing Phoenix mother
Police: Body found believed to be of missing Phoenix mother
Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be of missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother, Jasmine Dunbar.More >
Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be of missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother, Jasmine Dunbar.More >
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
Chase suspect's mom speaks out about son's arrest
Chase suspect's mom speaks out about son's arrest
The mom of the man arrested for leading Phoenix police on a chase Tuesday is "disappointed" her son is in trouble with the law. "I think he just wanted to come and say goodbye to me," she said.More >
The mom of the man arrested for leading Phoenix police on a chase Tuesday is "disappointed" her son is in trouble with the law. "I think he just wanted to come and say goodbye to me," she said.More >
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.More >
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.More >
Driver blows past highway closure, flees troopers in Phoenix
Driver blows past highway closure, flees troopers in Phoenix
Troopers engaged a driver in a foot chase after he blew past a highway closure early Thursday morning.More >
Troopers engaged a driver in a foot chase after he blew past a highway closure early Thursday morning.More >
Man shot landlord to death over $30 rent increase, police say
Man shot landlord to death over $30 rent increase, police say
A man upset about a $30 rent increase allegedly murdered his landlord because of it.More >
A man upset about a $30 rent increase allegedly murdered his landlord because of it.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Phoenix PD: Tow truck driver assaulted while repossessing vehicle
Phoenix PD: Tow truck driver assaulted while repossessing vehicle
Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who attacked a tow truck driver.More >
Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who attacked a tow truck driver.More >
Attackers used blunt saw to cut into South African triathlete's legs
Attackers used blunt saw to cut into South African triathlete's legs
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
11-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep
11 year old girl dies suddenly in her sleep
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.More >
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
The mother of armed robbery suspect 22-year-old Scotty Hernandez spoke to CBS 5's Maria Hechanova.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man runs from troopers after blowing past Phoenix highway closure
RAW VIDEO: Man runs from troopers after blowing past Phoenix highway closure
A man ran from troopers after blowing past a highway closure in Phoenix. Story: bit.ly/2FtNDpiMore >
A man ran from troopers after blowing past a highway closure in Phoenix. Story: bit.ly/2FtNDpiMore >
VIDEO: Mother missing, baby found on side of road
VIDEO: Mother missing, baby found on side of road
Phoenix police are searching for a young Valley mom after her baby was found on the side of the road.More >
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
A Phoenix couple was pretty excited after they bought a used RV. but when it came time to register it there was a big problem.More >
Man accused of killing landlord over rent
Man accused of killing landlord over rent
(Source: WITI via CNN)More >