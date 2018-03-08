Spring has sprung, or has it?Posted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
My coworker's lemons are huge
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
PD: He 'watched as Jasmine burned': Shocking admission from man suspected of murdering young mother
PD: He 'watched as Jasmine burned': Shocking admission from man suspected of murdering young mother
Police said that a body found in Glendale is believed to be missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
Police said that a body found in Glendale is believed to be missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother Jasmine Dunbar.More >
Pill to the needle to the grave: Does gov’s new opioid plan do enough?
Pill to the needle to the grave: Does gov’s new opioid plan do enough?
Does the state’s new Opioid Epidemic Act do enough to help the hundreds of thousands of Arizona families that are already addicted? We talked with two valley moms whose sons overdosed. They say the governor's plan is doing nothing to stop a generation of prescription narcotic users from becoming heroin addicts who are as good as dead, unless we find another out.More >
Does the state’s new Opioid Epidemic Act do enough to help the hundreds of thousands of Arizona families that are already addicted? We talked with two valley moms whose sons overdosed. They say the governor's plan is doing nothing to stop a generation of prescription narcotic users from becoming heroin addicts who are as good as dead, unless we find another out.More >
Students and parents Pay it Forward to Glendale music teacher dealing with personal tragedy
Students and parents Pay it Forward to Glendale music teacher dealing with personal tragedy
Kristina Johnsen loves teaching kids how to sing and dance at Highland lakes School in Glendale and it shows.More >
Kristina Johnsen loves teaching kids how to sing and dance at Highland lakes School in Glendale and it shows.More >
New tariffs could hurt Arizona breweries
New tariffs could hurt Arizona breweries
There is always a cause and effect factor in almost everything we do. President Trump is proposing steep tariffs on imports like steel and aluminum, and this could have a trickle down effect that could hurt some small businesses.More >
There is always a cause and effect factor in almost everything we do. President Trump is proposing steep tariffs on imports like steel and aluminum, and this could have a trickle down effect that could hurt some small businesses.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Body found in west Valley believed to be of missing Phoenix mother
VIDEO: Body found in west Valley believed to be of missing Phoenix mother
Police believe a body found yesterday is that of missing 21-year-old mother, Jasmine Dunbar. Dunbar was reported missing on March 6 after her baby was found in a car seat on the side of a road. [FULL STORY]More >
Police believe a body found yesterday is that of missing 21-year-old mother, Jasmine Dunbar. Dunbar was reported missing on March 6 after her baby was found in a car seat on the side of a road. [FULL STORY]More >
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Antwaun Travon Ware
RAW VIDEO: Initial court appearance for Antwaun Travon Ware
Antwaun Ware, 20, is accused of killing Jasmine Dunbar. Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be the missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother. [FULL STORY]More >
Antwaun Ware, 20, is accused of killing Jasmine Dunbar. Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be the missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man runs from troopers after blowing past Phoenix highway closure
RAW VIDEO: Man runs from troopers after blowing past Phoenix highway closure
A man ran from troopers after blowing past a highway closure in Phoenix. Story: bit.ly/2FtNDpiMore >
A man ran from troopers after blowing past a highway closure in Phoenix. Story: bit.ly/2FtNDpiMore >
Man accused of killing landlord over rent
Man accused of killing landlord over rent
(Source: WITI via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
The mother of armed robbery suspect 22-year-old Scotty Hernandez spoke to CBS 5's Maria Hechanova.More >