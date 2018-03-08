As seen on GMAZ: Thursday, March 8

Dolphinaris Arizona Introduces The Blu Crew

Dolphinaris Arizona is launching the BLU Crew, a conservation program for young people who care about dolphins and other marine animals and want to make a difference by helping to protect their habitat.

BLU Crew members will learn how Arizona residents can help protect marine animals and the oceans, from here in the Sonoran Desert. The BLU Crew is open to elementary and high school students in 4th through 12th grades living in the Phoenix area. Dolphinaris Arizona staff will select 10 to 12 students from those who apply to participate in a behind-the-scenes tour, interact with the Dolphinaris trainers and learn about dolphin intelligence and behavior, dolphin care and feeding, physiology, ocean conservation, and more. Out of that group, Dolphinaris will select 4 to 6 students to be Dolphinaris BLU Crew ambassadors for one year. These ambassadors will work to take the message of marine life preservation, plastic pollution, water management, and energy savings out into their communities.

BLU Crew ambassadors will meet six times throughout the year alongside Dolphinaris' staff and trainers, spending time with the dolphins and working on a group conservation project. With the assistance of the Dolphinaris staff, each BLU Crew member will also have the opportunity to create their own ocean conservation project, for their family, school, church, or community.

Kids can apply to become a member of the BLU Crew by completing an application on the Dolphinaris Arizona website at www.dolphinaris-arizona.com/blu-crew

Applications must be submitted by March 30, 2018.

Dolphinarias Arizona

9500 East Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Phone:(480) 407-5154

Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Crystal is not just an ice show, it's the very first experience on ice from Cirque du Soleil. Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats claim their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. A new kind of performance as Cirque du Soleil meets the ice to defy all expectations.

Follow Crystal, our lead character, on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world at high speed to become what she was always destined to be: confident, liberated, empowered.

For more information and tickets: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/phoenix/crystal/buy-tickets

The show opens that night and runs thru Sunday, March 11th.

Talking Stick Resort Arena

201 East Jefferson Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85004

Trapp Haus BBQ is now open as part of the NEW restaurants on Roosevelt Row!

Trapp Haus BBQ fuses slow-smoked championship-style BBQ with urban Southern cooking in a restaurant with a decidedly New York vibe. Uniquely designed for the surrounding urban-style living, residents are welcome to sit down and enjoy a home-cooked meal in the relaxed environment, or the business crowd and busy families can choose to "grab and go."



Classic BBQ platters with a choice of two sides are also available with the following options:

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork, $11

Hickory Smoked Brisket, $14

Applewood Smoked St. Louis Ribs, $14

1L?2 Chicken, $11

Smoked Hot Links, $11 (sold separately, $4)

Two Meat Choice, $16

Meat "by the pound" offerings include:

Brisket, $10/half-pound

Pulled Pork, $8/half-pound

Chicken, $8/half chicken

St. Louis Ribs, $8/half pound

Sides round out the menu and are priced at $3 for a small $5 for a large:

Crispy Waffle Fries

PTG Baked Beans

Mean Greens

Honey Jalapeno Coleslaw

Cheesy Jalapeno Grits

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. or until sold out, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including "Soul Brunch" from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information: www.trapphausbbq.com.

Trapp Haus BBQ,

511 E. Roosevelt St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Flutterfest at Desert Botanical Garden

Spring Butterfly Exhibit, now through May 13, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of butterflies native to the Southwest are waiting to greet you at the Garden's Spring Butterfly Exhibit. Get an up-close look at painted ladies, zebra longwings and more, with new butterflies added to the exhibit weekly. Plus, don't miss the caterpillar nursery and emergence chamber to see hungry caterpillars and watch butterflies emerge from their chrysalises. The best part? All of this is included with membership or general garden admission at no additional charge get your tickets today!

Flutterfest

March 10-11, 9am-2pm

A new spring family festival is alighting in the Garden, filling the trails with stories and song. Hear tales about nature, make a treat for butterflies and other fluttery friends, visit the butterfly exhibit and dance like you have wings to live music. There will be lots to learn about pollinators and our natural environment and many fun surprises in store.

Binns Wildflower Pavilion

Enjoy stories inspired by cultures from around the world and pollinators from the world around you and songs about Arizona and the creatures who inhabit it

Sue Harris, Balladeer 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

South Mountain Community College Storytelling Institute 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Butterfly Pavilion

Hundreds of butterflies native to the Southwest are waiting to greet you at the Garden's Spring Butterfly Exhibit.

Get an up-close look at painted ladies, zebra longwings and more.

Before you enter the Pavilion, check out Great Milkweed Grow out Station to learn about the monarch butterfly's favorite food.

Amphitheater

(Saturday)

MYS Fiddlers youth fiddlers 10 a.m.

Hands of Joy American Sign Language interpretation of popular music 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Rhythm is Life Steel Band 1 p.m.

(Sunday)

Arizona Bluegrass Association young performers (time TBD)

Sunset Plaza

Make some music with master percussionist Keith Johnson and the percussive movement artists of Step's Junk

Funk then make some craft items to take home

Keith Johnson 9 a.m., 10:40a.m., 12:20 p.m.

Step's Junk Funk 9:50 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:10 p.m.

Hands on Craft Activities Fuzzy Caterpillars

Crayon Textures

Butterfly in a Chrysalis

Garden Story Necklaces

Origami Firefly Paper Circuit and Coffee Filter Tie Dye Butterflies, presented by Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council

Center for Desert Living Trail

It's vegetable time with Garden horticulture volunteers. See some seasonal vegetables that are growing in our garden beds and ask our gardeners any questions you might have about veggies and how they grow.

Ullman Terrace

Patio Café

Patio Café is open all day for drinks, lunch and snacks

Programming is subject to change.

For more information visit: https://www.dbg.org/events/flutterfest



Flutterfest

March 10, 2018 - March 11, 2018

Open March 10-11 | 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Included with membership or paid Garden admission.

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Parkway

Phoenix, AZ 85008

(480) 941-1225

Grand Opening of El Tepeyac Café

They're known for 60 years of great food! If you're from L.A., you might be familiar with El Tepeyac Cafe. Now, this family business, that all began in 1942, has branched out and opened their 2nd location, right here in the Valley, introducing their world-famous burritos to the folks of Surprise.

Grand Opening of El Tepeyac Café: March 10th 3:00pm to 10:00pm

Event schedule: NFL Raider Great Lincoln Kennedy and Atlanta Falcons RB Lynn Cain Photos and sign Autographs

Magician and face painting- balloon creations- DJ Music.

Live entertainment at 5:00pm together with the voice of Tierra Mr. Steve Salas, War Drummer Sal Rodriguez and harmonica player Tex and Rocky Padillia and the ELA All Stars.

For more information visit: http://eltepeyaccafe-az.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/el.tepeyac.cafe.2/

El Tepeyac Cafe # 2

17300 N Sun Village Parkway

Surprise, Arizona 85374

623-546-8886

The Garden Guy

Warmer weather is approaching, now is the time to plant those heat loving veggies, prepare the garden and fine tune the irrigation. The garden needs 6 hours of sunlight daily, preferably with some afternoon shade. You may want to consider using raised beds because they provide excellent drainage and it's easier to mix in the 2 to 4 inches of recommended compost and mulch. Some veggies to consider planting are artichokes, Chinese long bean, black-eyed peas or cow peas, corn, and cucumbers which is also a great companion plant for beans and corn because they like the thick mulch around the corn, which will also keep the cucumbers off the ground, preventing pesky critters from munching on their fruit. A thing to note If you decide to plant artichoke be sure to plant with a lot of compost because they are heavy feeders.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee Co./ TeamTiny Tot Donation

If you want a little pick-me-up Saturday morning, stop by Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee Co, get a picture on the spot with a mini horse and just donate whatever you can give. All proceeds are go to March for Babies and if you order the Sweetz special of the day, they'll donate 20% to Team Tiny Tot as well.

For more on Baby Dylan and the fundraising efforts of Team Tiny Tot for the March of Dimes, visit: www.teamtinytot.com

Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee Co.

835 N Gilbert Rd Suite 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Website: http://sweetzbrew.com/

Phone: (480) 500-5219

Chris Kattan @ Tempe Improv

Show Times and Ticket Prices:

Thursday, March 8th 8:00 PM

18 & over

Friday, March 9th 7:30 PM

21 & over

Friday, March 9th 9:30 PM

18 & over

Saturday, March 10th 7:00 PM

21 & over

Saturday, March 10th 9:30 PM

21 & over

Ticket Price: $22.00/$27.73

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

Maricopa County Veterans Job Fair

Maricopa County Veterans Job Fair this Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Arizona@Work Maricopa County office- Hundreds of local jobs are up for grabs

Jobertising.com has partnered with Arizona @ Work to bring you the Maricopa County Veterans Job Fair at the Arizona@Work Maricopa County office (735 N Gilbert Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234). Please note that this hiring event is only for Veterans, Transitioning Military Personnel, National Guard Members, Reservists, and Spouses. Hundreds of jobs will be available. The job fair will take place this Thursday, March 8, 2018, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers.

Some of the featured companies include Arizona at Work, DES, Marc Community Resources, Allstate, NCL, Hotel PRO, Pride Group, ADP, Alorica, Caterpillar, First Command, Chase, Canyon State Institute, Connect 202, TTY Career College, Vino Pro, Team Fishel, Verizon, JW Marriott, Disability Access Consultants and many more.

For more information and to register visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maricopa-county-veterans-job-fair-tickets-43487426062

