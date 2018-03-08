Mesa PD: Suspect arrested in deadly 2016 hit-and-run

After nearly two years to the day, Mesa police have arrested a woman in a deadly hit-and-run.

Based on a tip from Silent Witness, Felicia Marie Hernandez, 34, was identified as the driver in the incident.

Hernandez was arrested and booked for one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a class 2 Felony.

William Hawkins Jr. was walking in the 1300 block of West University Drive on the evening of March 6, 2016, when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle, according to Mesa police.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

Detectives have been working leads since the night of the accident.

Once identified, forensic evidence and interviews were conducted.

Police said that during her interview Hernandez admitted to her involvement in the crime.

