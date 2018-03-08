Police: Body found believed to be of missing Phoenix mother

Scene near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road where a body believed to be of Jasmine Dunbar was found. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Scene near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road where a body, believed to be that of Jasmine Dunbar, was found on March 7, 2018. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

21-year-old mother Jasmine Dunbar was reported missing on March 6 after her baby was found in a car seat along the roadway. Police believe they have found her body. (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

Antwaun Ware, 20, arrested in connection to the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jasmine Dunbar. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Jasmine Dunbar, 21 (left) reported missing March 6, was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, Antwaun Ware, 20 (right). Ware has been arrested in connection to her murder. (Source: Phoenix Police Department/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix police said Thursday morning that a body found near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road is believed to be of missing 21-year-old Phoenix mother, Jasmine Dunbar.

Dunbar was reported missing March 6 after police found her identification and her 7-month-old baby in a car seat along the roadway near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

Dunbar's family told police that she was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, Antwaun Ware.

Police say Ware was located at his residence and agreed to be interviewed by police.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard with Phoenix PD said over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Dunbar may be in the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.

On March 7, detectives dispatched an aircraft and team to the area to search for Dunbar. Officers found a body in the area that has tentatively been identified as Dunbar.

Howard said the body was significantly burned and official identification is pending scientific analysis.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives were able to arrest Antwaun Ware for one count of first-degree murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of abandonment of a body and one count of child abuse, Howard said.

Ware has been booked into Maricopa County Jail.

@phoenixpolice say the the have found the body of 21-year-old Jasmine Dunbar in the area of 107th Ave and Camelback. We follow tire tracks at the end of Ball Park Road, and found this burned spot & smashed bushes. Police say Dunbar was found dead and badly burned. #AZfamily pic.twitter.com/PUc7KDKLny — Cameron Ridle (@CameronRidle) March 8, 2018

