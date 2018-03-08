Phoenix PD searching for ATM skimmer suspects

Police are searching for two suspects who planted an ATM skimmer at a Phoenix Circle K.

According to Phoenix PD, the two suspects entered the Circle K near Seventh Street and Buckeye Road just before 6:30 p.m. and went directly to the ATM.

The first suspect pulls a skimmer out of her purse and attaches it to the ATM as the second suspect watches. The skimmer was found and removed before the suspects were able to retrieve and use it.

The suspects are described as a Hispanic male and female, both about 25-35 years old. The female suspect is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has long black hair and was wearing a black t-shirt and a long skirt.

The male suspect is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on these suspects is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

