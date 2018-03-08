MCSO investigating after man shot outside Glendale apartment complex

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot outside his Glendale apartment. 

According to Sgt. Calbert Gillett with MCSO, the 35-year-old man was shot outside his residence near 135th and Glendale avenues and was taken to a local hospital. It is unknown if his injuries are life-threatening.

Gillett said detectives are investigating and there is no suspect information at this time. 

