FBI seeking information on California man facing firearm charges in Arizona

The FBI is seeking information on a California man who was indicted on firearm charges stemming from a traffic stop in Arizona. (Source: AP Images)

The FBI is seeking information on a California man who was indicted on firearm charges stemming from a traffic stop in Arizona.

Ryan Hagel, 30, a resident of San Luis Obispo, California, was indicted on a charge of being a fugitive from justice in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

In a news release, FBI officials said the indictment stems from a traffic stop made by the La Paz County Sheriff's Office. Hagel was a passenger when it was stopped on Interstate 10 near Ehernberg, Arizona.

Authorities recovered seven firearms, including two high powered rifles and five handguns. Also inside was 2,889 rounds of ammo, three sets of body armor and 60 rifle and handgun magazines.

FBI officials said both Hagel and the driver face state charges of misconduct involving weapons. The charges are for failing to report possession of firearms when questioned by deputies.

A handgun was recovered from Hagel's waistband when he was stopped. After a records check, authorities discovered Hagel had a valid felony warrant out of Maricopa County, Arizona for failure to appear.

Hagel was arrested in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, February 21 and is currently in custody.

FBI officials said that they do not have any information to believe there is an imminent threat. However, in an abundance of caution, the FBI is reaching out for any information regarding these allegations against Hagel.

Please contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.