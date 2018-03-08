Phoenix PD: Tow truck driver assaulted while repossessing vehicle

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who attacked a tow truck driver.

According to Phoenix PD, in the early morning hours of Feb. 14, a tow truck driver was assaulted while legally repossessing a vehicle near 27th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Police say the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Trevon Adams, placed the victim in a choke hold and held him while others assaulted the victim.

[PDF: Silent Witness flyer]

Adams then got into the tow truck, drove it a few blocks away and abandoned it, police say.

Adams is described as a black male, 24 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall weighing 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

