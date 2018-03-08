Driver blows past highway closure, flees troopers in Phoenix

Troopers were able to get him to stop before the scene of the crash. (Source: ADOT)

Troopers engaged a driver in a foot chase after he blew past a highway closure early Thursday morning.

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed at Indian School Road for a four-vehicle collision when a man drove past the barricade.

Troopers were able to get him to stop before the scene of the crash.

However, as troopers questioned the man, he fled on foot and hopped over the median into oncoming northbound traffic.

He was nearly struck before jumping a fence into a frontage street as troopers followed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation cameras captured the entire moment on video.

The trooper was able to catch up and taze the suspect while behind a building near 24th Lane and Osborn Road. He was placed in custody by troopers.

It is unclear what motive the man had for running from authorities.

