Rollover crash involving semi closes SB I-17 in Phoenix

A rollover crash involving a semi has closed southbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, traffic is being diverted off at Indian School Road on SB I-17.

Drivers can reenter the highway at Thomas Road.

DPS said it is unknown if there were any injuries.

There is no estimated time on reopening the highway.

