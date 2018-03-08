Rollover crash involving semi closes SB I-17 in Phoenix

Rollover crash involving semi closes SB I-17 in PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.
Amazon's Alexa devices are randomly laughing and it's creeping people out
Amazon did not elaborate on what was causing the laugh or how widespread it is.
Man in custody following fatal shooting
Police say 23-year-old Kalliber Chambers was shot and killed by 34-year-old Mark Wayne Munn.
Chase suspect's mom speaks out about son's arrest
The mom of the man arrested for leading Phoenix police on a chase Tuesday is "disappointed" her son is in trouble with the law. "I think he just wanted to come and say goodbye to me," she said.
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders possibly exposed to mumps at national competition
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders may have exposed to the mumps at a recent national competition in Dallas, according to the Texas Department of State Health.
Watch: Couple captures two mountain lions playing on their patio
A couple from Boulder Creek, California witnessed two fully grown mountain lions prowling around the yard Monday night.
Utah couple comes to Arizona to deliver quintuplets
A Utah couple expecting quintuplets makes Arizona home for their delivery, thanks to a world-renowned doctor.
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.
Couple captures two mountain lions playing on the porch
Residents of Boulder Creek, California knew that living close to the Santa Cruz Mountains meant they would share the land with wildlife, but one encounter got too close for comfort. (KRON)
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
The mother of armed robbery suspect 22-year-old Scotty Hernandez spoke to CBS 5's Maria Hechanova.
VIDEO: Armed suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A wanted man armed with a rife has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.
VIDEO: Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.
