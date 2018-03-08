Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-17 in Phoenix for several hours

The highway has since reopened. (Source: ADOT)

A multi-vehicle rollover crash involving a semi closed southbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, southbound I-17 was closed at Indian School Road for the multi-vehicle collision. The highway has since reopened.

DPS said four vehicles were involved including a sedan, semi, and U-Haul vehicle towing a tractor-trailer.

Traffic was being diverted off at Indian School Road on SB I-17 for the collision. Drivers were reentering the highway at Thomas Road.

DPS said no one was injured in the crash.

While troopers were investigating the crash, two drivers blew past the closure.

When one of the drivers was being questioned, he fled and was detained a few streets away.

