Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-17 in Phoenix for several hours

Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-17 in Phoenix for several hoursPosted: Updated:
-
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.More >
Chase suspect's mom speaks out about son's arrest
The mom of the man arrested for leading Phoenix police on a chase Tuesday is "disappointed" her son is in trouble with the law. "I think he just wanted to come and say goodbye to me," she said.More >
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Driver blows past highway closure, flees troopers in Phoenix
Troopers engaged a driver in a foot chase after he blew past a highway closure early Thursday morning.More >
Attackers used blunt saw to cut into South African triathlete's legs
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
Death row inmate sues after 'botched' execution
Doyle Lee Hamm, 61, was convicted in 1987 of committing murder during a robbery and sentenced to death.More >
Multi-vehicle crash closes SB I-17 in Phoenix for several hours
A multi-vehicle rollover crash involving a semi closed southbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
VIDEO: Police say carjacking kicked off week-long crime spree
A two-hour pursuit and carjacking on Tuesday started in Arcadia and continued to Avondale before ending in Phoenix. Three people are now under arrest, and it all started a week ago with a stolen Audi.More >
Couple captures two mountain lions playing on the porch
Residents of Boulder Creek, California knew that living close to the Santa Cruz Mountains meant they would share the land with wildlife, but one encounter got too close for comfort. (KRON)More >
VIDEO: Mother of Phoenix police chase suspect speaks
The mother of armed robbery suspect 22-year-old Scotty Hernandez spoke to CBS 5's Maria Hechanova.More >
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
A Phoenix couple was pretty excited after they bought a used RV. but when it came time to register it there was a big problem.More >
VIDEO: Armed suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A wanted man armed with a rife has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
RAW VIDEO: Man runs from troopers after blowing past Phoenix highway closure
A man ran from troopers after blowing past a highway closure in Phoenix. Story: bit.ly/2FtNDpiMore >
