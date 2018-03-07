Family saved from house fire in Phoenix

Scott O'Connor was driving by the Phoenix home in his garbage truck when he saw the flames. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family is thankful to a passerby who saw flames shooting up from the backyard of a west Phoenix home.

The family inside didn't have a clue about the fire outside. The hero is Scott O'Connor, who was driving by in his garbage truck when he saw the flames.

"The fire was starting on the porch of the house. By the time I stopped the truck, I assessed that the fire was getting larger and out of control," Scott said.

He jumped out of the truck and ran to warn the family inside.

Luckily, everyone, including a 4-month-old got out OK.

O'Connor is humble.

"I am here to serve the City of Phoenix and I just happened to be at the right place at the right time," O'Connor said.

The was near 51st Avenue and Coolidge Street is remains under investigation.

