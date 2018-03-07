No longer called libraries, 'iExplore Labs' teach kids internet safety at Dysart Unified schools

No longer called libraries, 'iExplore Labs' teach kids internet safety at Dysart Unified schoolsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
‘It was a freak accident’: Mom and son die after being buried in snow
‘It was a freak accident’: Mom and son die after being buried in snow
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
Police chase armed robbery suspects through Phoenix; woman carjacked
Police chase armed robbery suspects through Phoenix; woman carjacked
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.More >
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.More >
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders possibly exposed to mumps at national competition
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders possibly exposed to mumps at national competition
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders may have exposed to the mumps at a recent national competition in Dallas, according to the Texas Department of State Health.More >
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders may have exposed to the mumps at a recent national competition in Dallas, according to the Texas Department of State Health.More >
ASU professor placed on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
ASU professor placed on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct.More >
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct.More >
Company builds unique sprinkler system to stop mass shooters
Company builds unique sprinkler system to stop mass shooters
A company out of Minnesota is developing technology that it said could stop school shooters.More >
A company out of Minnesota is developing technology that it said could stop school shooters.More >
Utah couple comes to Arizona to deliver quintuplets
Utah couple comes to Arizona to deliver quintuplets
A Utah couple expecting quintuplets makes Arizona home for their delivery, thanks to a world-renowned doctor.More >
A Utah couple expecting quintuplets makes Arizona home for their delivery, thanks to a world-renowned doctor.More >
Lauren Reimer joined the 3TV/CBS 5 family in June 2016. She is originally from Racine, WI but is no stranger to our heat.
Click to learn more about Lauren.
She previously worked for KVOA in Tucson, covering topics that matter to Arizonans including the monsoon, wildfires and border issues. During the child migrant crisis of 2014, Reimer was one of only a handful of journalists given access to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Nogales, where hundreds of unaccompanied children were being held after crossing into the U.S. from Central America. Before that, Reimer worked at WREX in Rockford, IL. Lauren is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee and still visits home often. When not chasing news stories, Reimer loves to explore, enjoying everything from trying new adventurous foods to visiting state and national parks or local places of historical significance.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
Original owner of Audi shocked to see stolen car in Phoenix police pursuit
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
A Phoenix man said his Audi was stolen one week ago, then involved in the police pursuit through the Valley on Tuesday.More >
Family saved from house fire in Phoenix
Family saved from house fire in Phoenix
A family is thankful to a passerby who saw flames shooting up from the backyard of a west Phoenix home.More >
A family is thankful to a passerby who saw flames shooting up from the backyard of a west Phoenix home.More >
No longer called libraries, 'iExplore Labs' teach kids internet safety at Dysart Unified schools
No longer called libraries, 'iExplore Labs' teach kids internet safety at Dysart Unified schools
The Dysart Unified School District is doing away with the "old school" library concept and trying something a little more modern.More >
The Dysart Unified School District is doing away with the "old school" library concept and trying something a little more modern.More >
DPS releases body cam footage of April 2017 highway chase arrest
DPS releases body cam footage of April 2017 highway chase arrest
Body camera video released by DPS Wednesday shows the moments when troopers decided to use a weapon to stop driver and suspect Allen Bertoli in a chase that ended in Chandler last year.More >
Body camera video released by DPS Wednesday shows the moments when troopers decided to use a weapon to stop driver and suspect Allen Bertoli in a chase that ended in Chandler last year.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
VIDEO: Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
A Phoenix couple was pretty excited after they bought a used RV. but when it came time to register it there was a big problem.More >
VIDEO: Suspect ends pursuit at parent's apartment in Phoenix
VIDEO: Suspect ends pursuit at parent's apartment in Phoenix
The suspect's wild ride all ended when he bailed out of the truck and took off running. Officers took him down just outside an apartment complex at 17th Avenue and Mountain View.More >
VIDEO: Armed, wanted man detained after officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Armed, wanted man detained after officer-involved shooting
An armed and wanted man was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Wednesday.More >
An armed and wanted man was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
One suspect was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
One suspect was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >