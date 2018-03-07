DPS releases body cam footage of April 2017 highway chase arrest

"I’m going to stop him right now."

Body camera video released by DPS Wednesday shows the moments when troopers decided to use a weapon to stop driver and suspect Allen Bertoli in a chase that ended in Chandler last year.

[RAW VIDEO: DPS body cam footage of pursuit that ends with arrest on highway]

"Gunpoint everybody! Gun point...Christian call it! Get out of your car now! One unit call it!," heard on the body cam footage.

Troopers said the man was originally pulled over for going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 10, but when he failed to stop and avoided spike strips, troopers used a pit maneuver to stop him on Loop 202 near Gilbert Road, seen in the video.

"His hands are up in the air. He's compliant," heard in the video.

But the police report says even though Bertoli came out with his hands up, he did not follow commands to get on the ground. That's when troopers decided to tase him.

"Get on the ground now! S***!," heard on the video the moment he was tased to the ground.

Officers said Bertoli was on drugs at the time of the chase, confused by what was going on. He was charged with DUI, possession of drugs, and resisting arrest, among other charges.

