AZ teachers wear red in push for pay raise; future strike a possibility

AZ teachers wear red in push for pay raise; future strike a possibilityPosted: Updated:
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
Police chase armed robbery suspects through Phoenix; woman carjacked
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
‘It was a freak accident’: Mom and son die after being buried in snow
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.More >
ASU professor placed on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct.More >
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders possibly exposed to mumps at national competition
Tens of thousands of cheerleaders may have exposed to the mumps at a recent national competition in Dallas, according to the Texas Department of State Health.More >
Company builds unique sprinkler system to stop mass shooters
A company out of Minnesota is developing technology that it said could stop school shooters.More >
Police: Mom arrested after 8-year-old son shoots his little sister
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby was found abandoned
Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
VIDEO: Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
A Phoenix couple was pretty excited after they bought a used RV. but when it came time to register it there was a big problem.More >
VIDEO: Suspect ends pursuit at parent's apartment in Phoenix
The suspect's wild ride all ended when he bailed out of the truck and took off running. Officers took him down just outside an apartment complex at 17th Avenue and Mountain View.More >
VIDEO: Armed, wanted man detained after officer-involved shooting
An armed and wanted man was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
One suspect was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: DPS chase two loose dogs on I-17
It was high drama on the highway Wednesday -- a breath-taking, heart-pounding pursuit featuring two of the cutest little fugitives you are ever likely to ever see.More >