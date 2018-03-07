AZ teachers wear red in push for pay raise; future strike a possibility

They didn't walk out of class demanding a pay raise, but thousands of Arizona teachers still sent a strong message Wednesday by wearing red.

"It's not just teachers. There are a lot of parents wearing red, and business leaders wearing red today," said Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association. "When people see how widespread the awareness is around the issue, hopefully, we'll see change."

The Grassroots campaign #WearRedforEd follows in the footsteps of the West Virginia teachers strike that lasted nine days and came to an end this week, after lawmakers there agreed to increase teacher pay five percent.

West Virginia and Arizona both rank near the bottom nationwide when it comes to teacher salaries.

Marisol Garcia is an eighth-grade teacher in Phoenix's Isaac School District.

She said that watching teachers take a stand in West Virginia is spurring talk that the same thing could happen here.

"I think teachers, especially in Arizona, have been taking it on the chin for 13 years since I've been here," said Garcia. "After a while, we're getting beat up - we're done; we're ready to win and ready to move forward."

Organizers of the #WearRedfor Ed protest are calling this a "first step" in rallying teachers together and letting state lawmakers and the Governor know it's time to act because if they don't, a teacher strike in Arizona is a possibility.

"I think there are several other steps that need to take place before something like this were to occur," said high school teacher Amber Gould. "A lot more conversations, a lot more planning. I'm not saying it might not be in the future, but I think there is more organizing to do."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.