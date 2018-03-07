Arizona professor denies misconduct allegations

An Arizona State University physics professor is denying allegations of sexual misconduct.

Professor Lawrence Krauss issued a nine-page, written statement Wednesday disputed accusations initially reported by Buzzfeed last month.

Krauss has been put on paid leave while the university conducts a review.

Some of the accusations occurred before he was hired by the university.

Krauss says he can be "brash and outspoken, sometimes obnoxious" but he is not someone who demeans or objectifies others.

He accused the publication of distorting facts and says that physical encounters with women, including one in a hotel room, either did not happen or were consensual,

Four ex-university employees say Krauss often made sexist remarks.

The allegations led Krauss to resign from a board at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which manages the Doomsday Clock.

