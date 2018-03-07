Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million

About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.

The lawsuit against GM was initiated by Arizona back in 2014 and the allegations were that GM violated the state's Consumer Fraud Act.

But, that lawsuit was just settled for $6.2 million.

In the lawsuit, the state of Arizona says 33,000 Arizona consumers who drove specific GM cars, could be eligible to receive a minimum of $200 from the settlement and in some cases more.

The lawsuit is related to faulty GM ignition switches that could turn to the off position while driving. Some GM vehicles made between 2009 and 2014 are affected.

The Attorney General's Office accused GM of putting the public at risk by concealing safety defects and allowing consumers to drive when the cars should have been recalled.

As a result, Arizona and 49 other states filed suit four years ago.

While the other states settled with GM with no compensation for consumers, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich did ask for compensation and GM just agreed to fork over $6.2 million to affected Arizona consumers.

“We thought it was important to make sure repairs were done on the vehicles and as a result of all the problems, that every single person who was involved would get a check from General Motor,” Bronovich told 3 On Your Side.

In order to receive your payment, you'll need to sign a release form that is expected to be mailed out by a claims administrator handling the settlement.

For a copy of the Consent Judgment, click here.

