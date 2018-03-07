Utah couple comes to Arizona to deliver quintuplets

It is not your typical Facebook post. “My belly grew a lot overnight,” wrote Jamie Scott.

But then again, Scott's story is not typical. She and husband Skylar are expecting... times five!

“Daisy is in the middle,” says Skylar, resting a hand on his wife’s tummy, “And she has the most ability to move around so she kind of rules the roost. She will move up into Lily’s space; she will move into Lincoln’s space. She will go down and crowd Logan.”

Yes; the couple already has names for those precious babies.

The Scotts tell us their story started in the usual way.

"I really wanted another baby,” says Jamie.

But after undergoing fertility treatment, a surprise was in store. Make that five surprises.

“We were surprised that it was five!”

And that is what brought them all the way from Utah to Arizona and St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center, in search of a doctor who could handle such a high-risk pregnancy.

“We just knew we wanted the best. And fortunately, the best in the world was only 6 hours away from our home,” Skylar says.

The doctor they found was Dr. John Elliot, MD, head of Elliot Center for Multiples.

“We have delivered 108 sets of quadruplets and 23 sets of quintuplets," he says. "So we have done more than anyone in the world and our outcomes are better than anyone in the world.“

Dr. Elliot says he wants to get Jamie to 34 weeks. “So if you can get the baby to be a week or two weeks or in our case more like four to five weeks further along, the outcomes are better.”

Jamie's at 27 weeks right now, and believe it or not, already dealing with siblings who don't get along.

“And she talks about how all the babies will be calm and then one baby, Lily, will probably kick her brother in the head, then he will jab this sibling and they will have a rumble going on,” says Skylar.

And with the babies adding weight every day, Jamie is feeling it. "My back and my hips are really starting to hurt from the weight of the babies."

But, even with the discomfort and occasional party inside, Jamie is hoping to make that 34-week mark.

They are also sharing their story on Facebook, and waiting for the day Dad and their two other kids can help carry the load. Dad Skylar says, “If each one of us in our family including our existing children is holding a baby, we still have one on the floor.”

