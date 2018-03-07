Chase suspect's mom speaks out about son's arrest

The mother of the man arrested for leading Phoenix police on a wild chase through the Valley Tuesday says she's "disappointed" her son is in trouble with the law.

Our chopper was over the chase as police say driver Scotty Hernandez, 22, driving for two hours along Valley roads and freeways, before allegedly carjacking a woman.

Police say Hernandez stole the woman's white truck and continued to drive, before ditching the truck and running to his mom, Mary Hernandez.

The chase ended right outside of Hernandez's apartment near Peoria and 17th avenues.

"I think he just wanted to come and say goodbye to me," Hernandez told us through the door on Wednesday.

However, she said her son didn't have a chance to say anything to her. Police had him in handcuffs in seconds.

"We were here, but I didn’t know what was going on," said Hernandez. "I didn’t know they were looking for him."

On Wednesday, her son appeared before a judge. He faces numerous charges, including armed robbery, burglary, unlawful flight from police, and aggravated assault.

Hernandez is still in shock.

“I can’t believe he’d do something like that because that’s not like him," she said.

Right now, she's not sure if she'll bail him out of jail. She said he doesn't live with her and she hasn't seen him for at least three months.

"Disappointed, and actually kind of glad (he's in jail) because if he was out there doing that kind of stuff, you know, I’d rather prefer for him to be in there than be out here."

She added, "I’ll think he’ll learn his lesson being in there."

Police identified Hernandez and two other suspects in Tuesday's incident:

Scotty Arnold Hernandez faces 2 counts of armed robbery, 1 count of robbery, 2 counts of stolen vehicle, 1 count of burglary, 1 count of unlawful flight from police and 2 counts of aggravated assault.

Dosmieke Sinclair, age 22, faces 1 count of prohibited possessor/weapons violation.

And Alexis Samantha Barragan, age 23, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and shoplifting.

A third passenger, an adult male, was released pending further investigation

