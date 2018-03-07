The search is on for 'Dixie' after the performing pup went missing

She's a pony-riding, trick-performing dog... and she's missing.

Dixie the specially-trained trick dog has disappeared in the west Valley.

The Pappilon travels with Roundup Ministries. She performs for people in schools, churches, nursing homes, hospitals, cancer patients and brings a smile to peoples faces.

She was last seen at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6th around Beacon Baptist Church near 23rd Avenue and Indian School.

Dixie was wearing a red bandana with a collar underneath it with her name tag.

A $500 reward is being offered for her safe return.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 219-629-0641 (English) or 219-816-2057 (Spanish.)

