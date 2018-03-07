The search is on for 'Dixie' after the performing pup went missing

The search is on for 'Dixie' after the performing pup went missingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Police chase armed robbery suspects through Phoenix; woman carjacked
Police chase armed robbery suspects through Phoenix; woman carjacked
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
An armed suspect has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
‘It was a freak accident’: Mom and son die after being buried in snow
‘It was a freak accident’: Mom and son die after being buried in snow
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.More >
ASU professor placed on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
ASU professor placed on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct.More >
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct.More >
Company builds unique sprinkler system to stop mass shooters
Company builds unique sprinkler system to stop mass shooters
A company out of Minnesota is developing technology that it said could stop school shooters.More >
A company out of Minnesota is developing technology that it said could stop school shooters.More >
Police: Mom arrested after 8-year-old son shoots his little sister
Police: Mom arrested after 8-year-old son shoots his little sister
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Starbucks allows Anthem girl to ride horse through the drive-thru
Starbucks allows Anthem girl to ride horse through the drive-thru
The Anthem girl who was refused service while riding her horse through a Starbucks drive-thru finally got her giddyup drink.More >
The Anthem girl who was refused service while riding her horse through a Starbucks drive-thru finally got her giddyup drink.More >
PD: 17-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Glendale
PD: 17-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Glendale
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Glendale, police said.More >
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Glendale, police said.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
VIDEO: Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
A Phoenix couple was pretty excited after they bought a used RV. but when it came time to register it there was a big problem.More >
VIDEO: Suspect ends pursuit at parent's apartment in Phoenix
VIDEO: Suspect ends pursuit at parent's apartment in Phoenix
The suspect's wild ride all ended when he bailed out of the truck and took off running. Officers took him down just outside an apartment complex at 17th Avenue and Mountain View.More >
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
VIDEO: Officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
One suspect was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
One suspect was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Armed, wanted man detained after officer-involved shooting
VIDEO: Armed, wanted man detained after officer-involved shooting
An armed and wanted man was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Wednesday.More >
An armed and wanted man was detained after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Wednesday.More >
VIDEO: ASU professor accused of sexual misconduct; placed on leave
VIDEO: ASU professor accused of sexual misconduct; placed on leave
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct. Story: http://bit.ly/2D5CDg0More >
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct. Story: http://bit.ly/2D5CDg0More >