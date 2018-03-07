Phoenix man convicted in 2013 stabbing death of a co-worker

Phoenix police found one person dead in this Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery in 2013. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A jury has convicted a man of second-degree murder in the 2013 stabbing of a co-worker at a Phoenix restaurant.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 27-year-old Javier Romero also was found guilty Tuesday of aggravated assault on a police officer.

At trial, Romero claimed insanity as a defense. He's scheduled to be sentenced May 11.

Romero was accused in the November 2013 death of 26-year-old Miguel "Mike" Hernandez.

Workers at a downtown Phoenix restaurant say Romero attacked a member of the kitchen staff with a knife while the two men were unloading a delivery.

Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Romero attacking Hernandez from behind.

Hernandez died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

Romero was hospitalized with self-inflicted cuts to his arm and struggled to take a gun from a policeman.

