Scottsdale police make arrest in case of 4 malnourished puppies

The Scottsdale Police Department has made an arrest in the case of four malnourished puppies found Tuesday.

Police say they seized the dogs from the car of 20-year-old Gerardo Aguirre. The dogs appeared to be neglected and were shivering, malnourished and covered in fecal matter.

The department posted photos of the puppies on its Facebook page Wednesday.

“It just broke my heart, it really did,” said Scottsdale police officer Stacie Gryzenia.

Gryzenia was called to a Fashion Square parking lot to check activity that night, when she found four puppies in the back of Gerardo Aguierre’s jeep -- shivering, hungry and covered in waste.

“No water, no food, no nothing in the back end. I took the dogs, put them in my vehicle and took them down to the Scottsdale Animal Hospital on Thomas Road,” said Gryzenia.

The puppies are now at the Humane Society’s trauma hospital. They said the 2-month-old German shepherd is doing well, but the three black lab mixes are only 4-weeks-old and still pretty sick.

“It’s always sad seeing dogs when they need help or they’re injured or sick,” said Gryzenia.

The Humane Society said the pups are getting better and hope to get the dogs into a foster home soon. But everyone was thankful Officer Gryzenia acted on animal instincts that night to get these guys help right away.

“It really makes me happy that they’re going to be taken care of. They’re going to get better,” said Gryzenia.

Aguirre is being held in custody for animal cruelty and other misdemeanor charges.

