Rescued! Scottsdale police save four malnourished puppies

The Scottsdale Police Department gave a helping hand to some four-legged friends in need this week.

A Scottsdale officer recovered 4 puppies from an animal cruelty case Tuesday night.

The department posted photos on its Facebook page Wednesday.

One puppy is a 9-week-old German Shepherd mix. The three lab-mix puppies are 4 weeks old.

The pups are now getting some TLC at the Arizona Humane Society trauma hospital.

The lab mixes are malnourished and all are being treated for giardia, a parasite that infects the gastrointestinal tract of dogs and is capable of causing diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss and lethargy.

Most dogs become infected by drinking water contaminated with feces.

The Humane Society says the next step for these puppies will be to be placed in foster homes for further care.

