Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor

Gaylynn Heyd had big plans for a beautiful backyard.

“So this was supposed to be our patio and then this is all supposed to be turf,” she said as she showed 3 On Your Side around her property.

But Heyd’s plans have turned into a disaster. And, she says she has one man to thank.

"Who is that?" 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked her as he held up a previous mug shot of Ford that 3 On Your Side discovered.

“That's Brent Ford,” she replied.

"That's the guy you hired?" Harper asked.

“Yes, it is," she said.

Brent Ford is a fake contractor who claims to run a company called NDC Hardscapes. But Brent Ford isn't licensed, meaning he's not even supposed to be doing high-dollar jobs like Heyd’s project.

But back in November, that didn't stop him from drawing up an invoice indicating he could make Heyd a backyard paradise for $26,000. All he needed was money up front.

"Yea, he seemed real confident,” Heyd said. “When we asked him questions, he seemed really flexible. If we needed anything changed, he said he was the owner and it wouldn't be a problem at all."

Heyd handed over three separate checks totaling $16,500. For that amount money, she says Brent Ford spent a day putting in a small area of pavers. On another day, he put in an outdoor bar that was never finished.

And in Heyd’s front yard, he tried putting up a wall using floor pavers. That's not a good idea. After causing all this mess, Heyd says Brent Ford stopped showing up.

And she's not the only homeowner who claims to have been ripped off by Brent Ford.

"My name is Briana Wilson. We hired Brent Ford and we paid him $4,250."

Briana Wilson tells 3 On Your Side that for just over $4,250. Brent Ford has done hardly any work at her home and says he's disappeared with the money she gave him.

"I'm shocked. It's so sad. It's just awful," Wilson told Harper.

Wilson, along with Heyd, discovered they were both victims when they started posting complaints about Brent Ford on social media.

When they did, the women say more than a dozen other victims posted, saying they too were taken advantage of by Brent Ford.

“So from all the people we have contacted who wanted to disclose how much they've given, it amounts to $80,000,” Heyd said.

“And they trusted him to do their jobs?” Harper asked. "Yeah, and none of their jobs were completed," Heyd replied.

3 On Your Side got a hold of Brent Ford on the phone who claims he's been in the hospital. He also indicated he intends on paying back those homeowners and getting into another line of work.

"I want to get this all taken care of and I'm shutting it down because I don't want to do this anymore. I'm done,” Ford told 3 On Your Side.

Wilson, Heyd and other victims all tell 3 On Your Side that Brent Ford has left them in a financial bind that will sting for a long time.

"Someone has to stop him,” Heyd said. “You just can't let someone like this from going around and doing this to people because he's still signing people and they're still giving him money."

The victims in this case have filed, or say they are going to file, criminal complaints with law enforcement in hopes of getting their money returned or possibly have criminal charges filed.

3 On Your Side will let you know what happens in a follow-up report.

