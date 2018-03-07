Suspect detained after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

A wanted man armed with a rife has been detained and taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

It happened near 33rd Avenue and Washington Wednesday morning.

No officers were seriously injured.

The suspect was not believed to have been shot, but was bitten by a police dog, and was hit by some non-lethal rounds.

This all started earlier in the day near 22nd Avenue and Buckeye, where police were doing surveillance on a suspect wanted for some outstanding felony warrants and for aggravated assault with a rifle.

Police say the suspect came out of a house and tried to run from police, but not before pointing his rifle at an officer.

"Unfortunately, before he fled, he actually pointed a rifle at one of the police officers," said Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

That suspect then jumped into a car and took off.

Police say as he drove away, he was also firing shots from the rifle.

But he didn't get very far.

Police say the suspect apparently hit something in the road and the car became disabled near 35th Avenue and Van Buren.

"He must have struck something because his vehicle became disabled pretty quickly," said Howard.

The suspect abandoned the car, and police say he then carjacked a man, threatening him with the rifle, and took off in that man's car.

"He took that rifle out and stole someone's vehicle at rifle-point," said Howard.

But a short time later, officers were able to stop the suspect by colliding with his car and boxing him in near 33rd Avenue and Washington.

"Officers from our Special Assignment Unit were able to intercept him," said Howard. "They actually collided with his vehicle in a controlled movement."

At that point, police say the suspect was still firing shots and trying to escape.

"Shot were fired," said Howard. "We do not believe he was struck at this time with shots. We do know that he was bitten by one of our police dogs. And he was likely struck with some non-lethal rounds that we were using also to take him into custody."

The suspect was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

This incident comes one day after some armed robbery suspects led police on a wild and dangerous chase across the Valley. That chase included a carjacking. Four suspects were taken into custody following that chase.

"It's been a very busy 24 hours," said Howard. "We're just fortunate that we didn't have any people hurt as people were driving around. We're very fortunate we haven't had any officers significantly hurt."

