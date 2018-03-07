MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby found was found abandoned

Phoenix police are searching for a missing young woman whose baby was found abandoned a few miles away from where the woman was last spotted.

Jasmine Rain Dunbar, 21, was last seen with her infant around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

A short time later, Dunbar's baby was located, abandoned, several miles away in the area of Minnezona and 83rd avenues.

Dunbar has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet six inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about her, you're asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121, or after hours (602) 262-6141.

