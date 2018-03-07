MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby found was found abandoned

MISSING: 21-year-old woman disappears; her baby found was found abandonedPosted: Updated:
Police chase ends after armed robbery suspect speeds through Phoenix, carjacks woman
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Police: Mom arrested after 8-year-old son shoots his little sister
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
PD: Man tries to smuggle cell phone, sex toy into jail
Mesa police have arrested a man for trying to smuggle a cell phone and a sex toy into jail.More >
PD: 17-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Glendale
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Glendale, police said.More >
Ashland sheriff: Mother saw daughter's gunshot wounds, left her and returned to work
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >
Company builds unique sprinkler system to stop mass shooters
A company out of Minnesota is developing technology that it said could stop school shooters.More >
World’s oldest message in a bottle unearthed in Australia
Gin bottle was thrown overboard from a German ship before ending up on a beach in Western Australia 132 years laterMore >
ASU professor placed on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations
According to Arizona State University officials, distinguished physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct.More >
VIDEO: Suspect ends pursuit at parent's apartment in Phoenix
The suspect's wild ride all ended when he bailed out of the truck and took off running. Officers took him down just outside an apartment complex at 17th Avenue and Mountain View.More >
VIDEO: Toy hauler headache for Phoenix family
A Phoenix couple was pretty excited after they bought a used RV. but when it came time to register it there was a big problem.More >
VIDEO: Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV
A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.More >
VIDEO: Armed robbery suspect carjacks woman during pursuit in Phoenix area
Tuesday's police chase was a harrowing experience for many witnesses, all who say the pursuit took so many unexpected turns they didn't know if their lives were in danger.More >
VIDEO: Carjacking victim tells her story
A wild police chase across the Valley Tuesday resulted in the carjacking of a woman driving a pickup truck. She tells us her story.More >
VIDEO: Police searching for suspects who shot 17-year-old boy in Glendale
In Glendale, police are looking for the suspects who shot a teenager and took off.More >