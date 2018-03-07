As Seen on GMAZ: Wednesday, March 7

Hirelive Career Fair

Hirelive will be hosting a career and job fair today, March 7th at the Embassy Suites Hotel - Biltmore for career seekers and candidates. Come meet with hiring managers from local, national, and Fortune 500 companies for free at our Phoenix Job Fair.

Many of the companies we work with offer some of the following:

· Base + Uncapped Commission Pay Structure

· Flexible Work Schedule

· Full Benefits, 401K, Stock Options

· Company Car or Gas Allowances

· President Club Trips & Other Incentives

· Opportunity for Immense Growth

· $70k + 1st Yr. Salaries

Bring 10-15 Resumes

Dress Business Professional

This is a free event for job seekers

Job Opportunities include:

Inside Sales Reps, Outside Sales Reps, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainer, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planner, Route Sales, Retail Sales, Retail Management, Human Resources and much more!

For more information and to register: https://www.hirelive.com/fair/1476/AZ/phoenix/March/7/2018

Phoenix

Wednesday, March 7th

9:00am- 12:30pm

Embassy Suites Biltmore

2630 East Camelback Road

Phoenix, AZ 85016

Parking: Complimentary

The Wildlife World Zoo: Alpaca

Alpaca Facts:

Native to South America

Resembles a llama but considerably smaller

Is bread for their fiber and meat

Weighs 100-180lbs

Has been domesticated for 1000's of years

Related to camels and llamas but too small to be used as pack animals

Lives in herds made up of an alpha male, females and their young.

Alpaca make a high pitch shrieking sound when then are endangered

New borns can stand 30-90 min after birth

Also, we will have 2 Rattlers cheerleaders at the zoo this Saturday from 1-3 for a meet and great.



The Wildlife World Zoo is located at 16501 W. Northern Ave. in Litchfield Park.

For more information on all the zoo's exciting attractions and events, call 623-935-WILD or check out their website: www.wildlifeworld.com.

Local Love: Uptown Farmer's Market

Uptown farmer's Market is a food-based farmers market and gathering place dedicated to inspiring and educating home cooks through Arizona local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods.

The farmer's Market is held Wednesdays and Saturdays at the parking lot of North Phoenix Baptist Church

Hours.

Wednesday mornings

9 a.m. 1 p.m. (Oct. April)

8 a.m. 12 noon. (May June)

Wednesday Market closes July September

Saturday mornings, year-round

8 a.m. 12 noon (May Oct.)

9 a.m. 1 p.m. (Nov. April)

Market moves Indoors for June/July/August

For more information: https://uptownmarketaz.com/

5757 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Phone: (602) 859-5648

Tiny Homes at the Shemer Art Center

They're back! Yes, the tiny homes are back at the Shemer Art Center and this weekend is the last chance guests will have the opportunity to tour 10 tiny home and garden structures created by some of the Valley's premiere tiny home builders as well as student teams from ASU and NAU! The Southwest MicroLiving event at the Shemer Art Center will be held this Saturday and Sunday, March 10 & 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.!

The event will provide attendees the opportunity to tour these homes and talk with the builders, as well as enjoy an event that highlights living small in the Southwest, including micro gardening, micro art and micro brews! This includes shopping the art displayed by our Arizona artists each weekend, live music, food & beverage vendors, artist demonstrations and hourly presentations, by Valley companies such as Dunn-Edwards Paints and Arcadia Color Garden. There will also be kids’ art activities presented by Shemer Art Center instructors and Arizona Kids Build, plus a micro-art raffle. Each weekend there was an art theme, and this weekend's theme is:



March 10 & 11: Bonsai, Ceramics and Raku

This weekend will focus on the art of bonsai, plus ceramics, and attendees can participate in raku!



Admission is $10 per person, $20 per family. This event is a fundraising event for the Shemer Art Center & Museum Association, Inc., a 501c (3) non-profit organization.

For more information about the Southwest MicroLiving event or the Shemer Art Center, visit: www.shemerartcenter.org.

Shemer Art Center & Museum

5005 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

(602) 262-4727

email: info@shemerartcenter.org

Hotel Adeline

Formerly known as Scottsdale Inn, the 4.5-acre property is currently undergoing a $12 million renovation and will debut as Hotel Adeline. Bringing a downtown vibe to Old Town, the hotel will feature 213 guestrooms, a full-service Mediterranean-American restaurant and lounge, a fast-casual breakfast and lunch café with a late-night grab n' go bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a lively pool scene and pool bar and buzzing common areas that will encourage guests to spend more time in social spaces than in their rooms. The food and beverage concepts will be created in partnership with Scottsdale restauranteur Ryan Jocque, the creative force behind Original ChopShop.

For more information: https://www.hoteladeline.com/

5101 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Phone: (480) 284-7700

Paris in Glendale

Glendale Transforms Into Paris in the Spring! Put on your beret and head to Historic Downtown Glendale and Catlin Court for a trés magnifique event on Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Paris in the Spring will bring all things French to Glendale, with shopping, dining and much more.

This is an opportunity to experience the fine food, culture and shopping of Paris without making a trip half-way around the world. Start at the Glendale Visitor Center to pick up an event map to find out where to go for all the activities and enter-to-win for a specialty themed gift basket from Cerreta Candy Company.

Activities will have a Parisian theme and include fashion, arts and crafts. New this year, horse-drawn carriage rides will be available for visitors to enjoy, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per carriage, and 4-6 people can comfortably sit in the carriage. Shopping will be a must for the day and shoppers will discover special finds at boutiques and specialty shops throughout Catlin Court and Old Towne.

What French event would be complete with delicious food? Foodies will find specialty treats and enjoy fresh finds at the Glendale Farmers Market taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be decorated with a French theme and will feature blooming spring flowers.

Many shops and restaurants will feature special activities and discounts for the day, as well, including:

2 Share Gifts

7142 N. 58th Drive

Offer: Store liquidation everything from 20-70% off

Activity: Romance authors will be at the shop to autograph their books. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the books will benefit the 2Share Foundation and Law Enforcement K9 Units.

The Astrology Store

5735 W. Glendale Ave.

Offer: 20% off all books

Activity: $15 readings, $5 massages

Bears & More

7146 N. 58th Dr.

Activity: Vintage Outdoor Market and Kapron Trunk Show Aprons made by Kate many Parisian themed

Bitzee Mama's

7023 N. 58th Ave.

Menu Item: Strawberry Crepes

Carrie's Salon

7163 N. 58th Dr. Suite B

Discounts: 10% off all jewelry, bags, and paintings. 20% off all Dermalogica and Jane Iredale Mineral Cosmetics in stock.

The Ceremony Shop & Cafe

7150 N. 57th Ave.

Discount: 20% off all coffee drinks on March 10th

The Cottage Garden I

7142 N. 58th Ave.

Offer: Select items on sale

The Cottage Garden II

7162 N. 58th Ave.

Discounts: Special sale on clothing rack items

Activity: Outdoor French Market

Coyote Oaties

7005 N. 58th Ave.

Menu Items: Ma Cherie Limonade (cherry flavored lemonade) and

Ma Cherie Almond White Chocolate Cookies

Cuff New American Eatery

5819 W. Glendale Ave.

Offer: $20 cheese and fruit board plus a select bottle of wine - all day

Glendale Farmers Market

Northeast corner of 59th Ave. and Myrtle Ave.

Activity: Fresh produce, Spring flowers, various vendors

Glendale Flowers & Gifts

7145 N. 58th Dr.

Offer: 20% off all gift items

Horse-drawn Carriage Rides

Starting at 58th Avenue and Palmaire

Cost: $10 per carriage ride, up to six can fit comfortably in the carriage

J & R Accessories and Much More

5748 W. Glendale Ave.

Offer: $5 off purchases of $25 or more

Activity: Coloring contest with Cinderella

Nomadic Ice Cream Rolls

5750 W. Glendale Ave.

Offer: Buy 2 large ice cream rolls and get 1 small FREE

Spinning Wheel Antiques & Gifts

7015 N. 58th Ave.

Offer: Free Eiffel Tower or Spinning Wheel Charm with a purchase of $5 or more (while supplies last).

Out of the Blue

7142 N. 58th Dr.

Activity: Decorative Paint® Furniture transformation from 11am -2pm.

Papa Ed's Ice Cream

7146 N. 58th Ave.

Menu Item: Free Madeline Cookies while supplies last

"French Music in the Air" from our Loud Luggage

Featured Treat: Raspberry Sorbet with Madeline

Pink House Boutique

7009 N. 58th Ave.

Offer: Free pair of earring with any purchase

Room 11

5745 W. Glendale Ave.

Activity: Wine tasting with exclusively French wines (reds & whites) for $15 (must be 21 or older to participate)

Discount: 50% off all bottles of wine (dine-in or take-out) valid duration of the event

The Spicery in Our 1895 Home

7141 N. 59th Ave.

Menu Items: French Dip Sandwich and Quiche Loraine

For additional information on Paris in the Spring, call 623-930-4500. You can also stay in touch and up to date on travel tips and upcoming events at www.VisitGlendale.com.

The Glendale Visitor Center is located at 5800 W. Glenn Dr., Suite 140 in Historic Downtown Glendale.

