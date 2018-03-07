Jaime's Local Love: Uptown Farmers Market

The Uptown Farmers Market is where I love to go to get my veggies and my Local Love ideas.

As you peruse the aisles, you meet the makers: people who make bread, grow vegetables, make guacamole, pickle foods and more.

There is so much to see and so many great people to talk to as they pursue their own Local Loves for a living.

Today, we're playing a game of "meet the maker" in Jaime's Local Love at Uptown Farmers Market.

Dish Catering

Ben & Ginger Topize

Social Media: @dishcateringcompany (FB + IG)

Ben and Ginger Topize's love started online and across the globe! Ginger traveled to Ireland for a cup of coffee with Ben. Ben moved to Arizona to be with Ginger! Now they have Dish Catering and Ben cooks up paella at the market, with additional French & Spanish offerings. On Saturdays, 3 paellas are served (seafood, vegan and meat) along with 3 quiche varieties.



Sol Kitchen:

Matt & Ashley Esteban

Social media: FB -- Sol Kitchen; IG – sol.kitchen

Matt & Ashley Esteban are vegetarian but still love meats and cheeses. So they created Sol Kitchen. It specializes in a variety of plant-based meats and cheeses. They are a family-owned-and-operated company dedicated to creating healthy, gourmet vegan alternatives.



Persepshen

Jason & Katherine Dwight

Social Media: @persepshen (FB + IG)

This husband-wife duo makes everything in-house, from scratch, using as many local organic ingredients as possible. Handmade sausages, pickled goods, backyard produce, handmade pastries are among the offerings. And the breakfast sammie is amazing!!



Proof Bread

Amanda Abou-Eid

Social Media: FB -- @proofartisanbread; IG -- proofbread

Proof is composed of a small group of garage bakers in Mesa, Arizona, making old-world style sourdough breads and pastries

using local, freshly milled heritage grains from Hayden Flour Mills.

Farm Club

Jim Trout

Social Media: FB @farmclubaz

Farmer Jim Trout has been growing on 8 acres in Queen Creek AZ since 1994, and uses many of the latest methods for time, labor and water savings. He says his cherry tomatoes are amazing!



Lillie Mae's Pickled Garden

Dawn Petersen

Social Media: FB @Lilliemaespickledgarden

Lillie Mae’s is a family owned and operated pickling company. All items are low sugar, low salt. Don't miss the old fashioned southern pickles, bread & butter pickles, pickled beets, okra, dilly beans, asparagus, spiced peaches, spicy pineapple, pickled strawberries with vanilla beans and rose petals.



Guacbox AZ

Myriah Castillo

Social Media: FB-- @guacbox; IG -- @guacboxaz

All of the guacamole is made fresh the day of market in Mesa, AZ. Guacbox uses all organic ingredients to make vegan, raw and gluten free guac in 4 different flavors: Original, Spicy, Mango Tajin and Cilantro Pineapple. The "spicy" variety is Myriah's grandmother's recipe. It's so good, Myriah is now making guac as her full-time job! Guacbox also offers protein balls which are gluten-free with 16g of protein per ball, in more than 50 different flavors!



Plum Prairie Creamery

Erin Davis

Social Media: @plumprairiecreamery (FB + IG)

Plum Prairie is a 100-percent, grass-fed, raw milk micro dairy (15 cows on 10 acres) in Chino Valley. They currently offer raw milk and raw cream at Uptown, and butter is coming soon!

Uptown Farmers Market:

602-859-5648

5757 North Central Avenue, Phoenix AZ 85012 (southeast corner of Bethany Home/Central)

Open Saturdays year-round (the market moves indoors for summer), currently 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Open Wednesdays Oct. thru June, currently 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Website: www.uptownmarketaz.com

Facebook: @uptownmarketaz

Twitter: @uptownmarketaz

Instagram: @uptownmarketaz

