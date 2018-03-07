PD: Sex offender arrested in Lake Havasu selling meth, illegally possessing firearms

Lance G. Davey, 60, was arrested and charged with several drug and firearm felonies. (Source: Lake Havasu PD)

Davey was found to be in possession of multiple firearms and drugs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after he was arrested in Lake Havasu for allegedly selling meth and illegally possessing multiple firearms. (Source: Lake Havasu PD)

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after he was arrested in Lake Havasu for allegedly selling meth and illegally possessing multiple firearms.

According to a news release, detectives from the Lake Havasu Police Department's Special Investigation Unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, conducted an investigation over the past several weeks involving a subject allegedly selling methamphetamine throughout Lake Havasu City.

A search warrant was conducted near the 600 block of Paseo Granada on March 1. With help from SWAT and the criminal investigation unit, detectives located approximately 35 grams of meth, a couple ounces of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and four handguns.

Details were discovered during the initial search warrant which led detectives to believe additional items were being stored at a second location.

The following day, detectives served a second search warrant near the 1700 block of North Palo Verde Boulevard. During the search, detectives found an additional 143 grams of meth, several ounces of marijuana, twelve firearms and several thousand rounds of ammunition.

Lance G. Davey, 60, was arrested and charged with several drug and firearm felonies.

Officials said Davey was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender as he was previously convicted of child molestation in the 1980s and failed to register with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is in custody of the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.