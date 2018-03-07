Starbucks allows Anthem girl to ride horse through the drive-thru

Aspen Cline and her mom, Tandy Cline, ride their horses through the drive-thru at Starbucks (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Anthem girl who was refused service while riding her horse through a Starbucks drive-thru finally got her giddyup drink.

On Saturday, March 3, Aspen Cline and her friend rode their horses to a Starbucks in Anthem to get Aspen a birthday Frappuccino.

"It’s something that I really just wanted to do it for my birthday, it’s not a thing that I’ve done before," said Aspen. "It’s just something I’ve been wanting to do for probably 4 years."

When Aspen and her friend arrived at the store, they were immediately told that they could not be served.

Aspen said, "We hadn’t even made it up to the window when we were turned down and all we were told was ‘actually, I can’t take your order,’ and we weren’t given a reason why."

Shortly after Aspen’s story made national news, a Starbucks district manager reached out to Aspen’s mom Tandy Cline.

"We spoke on the phone and he did say that he had talked to the baristas about the customer service issues and he offered to make it happen for us at this store," said Tandy. "I said ‘hey, what about 11 o’clock?’ and he managed to get across town, make everything happen, he even brought carrots for the horses."

The family said they can understand that the horses can create a safety concern but they’re happy that the company made Aspen’s birthday wish come true.

"I was really happy because Starbucks seems they’re very caring," said Tandy. "We’re really happy that they took the time to reach out to us and to make two small-town girls feel like we mattered."

"It was really nice to see that somebody cared enough to make this happen and to decide to go out of their way to make this happen for two small-town girls who just wanted to ride their horse through a drive-thru," said Aspen.

According to Aspen, McDonald’s will be her next horseback riding stop because chicken nuggets are Flash's, her horse, favorite food.

