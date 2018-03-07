Zebra from Chandler Ostrich Festival killed in collision with SUV

A zebra in a pen at the Chandler Ostrich Festival on Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Ostriches in a pen at the Chandler Ostrich Festival on Wednesday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An aerial view of the Chandler Ostrich Festival (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police talk to Chandler Ostrich Festival staff about the collision. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An SUV that was damaged in a collision with a zebra is loaded onto a flatbed truck. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A zebra from the Chandler Ostrich Festival was killed in a collision with an SUV in Chandler on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Dept.

It happened just outside the Chandler Ostrich Festival near Germann and McQueen roads.

Sgt. Mejia said the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

We do not know how the zebra ended up in the street.

