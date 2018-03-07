Forest Service: Drone crash sparks a wildfire near Flagstaff

They say the wildfire burned in grasslands southeast of Kendrick Park and produced smoked that had the potential to limit visibility in the area. (Source: U.S. Forest Services)

Authorities say a crashed drone sparked a wildfire northwest of Flagstaff that was contained after charring more than 300 acres.

U.S. Forest Service officials say the fire began shortly after noon Tuesday, but crews stopped its spread by 5:30 p.m. at an estimated 335 acres (about half a square mile).

They say the wildfire burned in grasslands southeast of Kendrick Park and produced smoked that had the potential to limit visibility in the area.

About 30 firefighters worked to contain the fire.

Forest Service officials the incident involved a personal drone, but didn't immediately release any details about who owned it or why it crashed.

