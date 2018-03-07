Bernie Sanders to host Phoenix rally on Sunday

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will be in Phoenix Sunday to attend a rally on comprehensive immigration reform.

Sanders will be at the Orpheum Theater along with Congressman Ruben Gallego and Congressman Raul Grijalva.

They plan on speaking about "the importance of comprehensive immigration reform that is based on justice, not racism."

Health care and the 2018 elections in Arizona and the U.S. will also be topics of conversation during the rally.

Tickets are not required but RSVPs are encouraged.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the event begins at noon.

Orpheum Theater is located at 203 W. Adams Street.

