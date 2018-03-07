ASU professor placed on paid leave amid sexual misconduct allegations

According to Arizona State University officials, prominent physicist and professor Lawrence Krauss has been placed on paid leave while the university reviews allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement released Tuesday, ASU said Krauss was placed on leave in "an effort to avoid further disruption to the normal course of business as the university continues to gather facts about the allegations."

Krauss is prohibited from being on campus for the duration of the review.

Officials said the review began prior to a February 22 article published by Buzzfeed accusing the professor of sexual misconduct. The review was initiated after Buzzfeed contacted the university in regards to several of those allegations.

While the allegations are reviewed, the university encourages anyone in the ASU community who has concerns about interactions with faculty staff or students to report those concerns.

Below is the full statement released by ASU:

Arizona State University is continuing its review of allegations of inappropriate behavior by Professor Lawrence Krauss. The review began before the February 22, 2018, article published by Buzzfeed and was initiated after Buzzfeed contacted the university about several of those allegations. In an effort to avoid further disruption to the normal course of business as the university continues to gather facts about the allegations, Krauss has been placed on paid leave and is prohibited from being on campus for the duration of the review. No further details about the review will be released until the review process is complete. The university encourages anyone in our community who has concerns about interactions with faculty, staff or students to report those concerns. The university provides multiple reporting options, including through the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, the Office of Equity and Inclusion or by calling the ASU Hotline.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.