Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald announces 7th annual youth football camp

Larry Fitzgerald is back, helping kids improve their skills on the gridiron. Fitz announced his 7th annual youth football camp on Tuesday.

It's happening on April 21 and 22 at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. Fitzgerald, along with Valley coaches, will help kids develop fundamental football skills.

Each child will also get a souvenir autograph from Fitzgerald.

The camp is open to boys and girls in the first through eighth grades. You can register online at www.larryfitzgeraldcamp.com.

