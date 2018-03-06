Fun times at the Renaissance Festival

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head to Apache Junction and check out the Arizona Renaissance Festival.

I have done numerous live shots there, and the characters that put on a show are well worth the drive.

This is a big year for them, they are celebrating their 30th anniversary this season.

My co-anchor Kris Pickle was just out there with her family and let me share her pictures.

There are Renaissance Festivals all over the world, but Arizona is a key destination for a lot of acts because of the weather. The festival has now covers over 30 acres and they have a dozen stages set up for all the entertainment. Jousting is still very popular and they now have a 5,000 seat arena that will host a few shows a day!

If you are looking to go, I recommend renting some costumes and really live it up! If you want a better selection of costumes, arrive when the gates open. The costume rental run about $20 for an outfit.

Have a turkey leg for me. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 1. It’s $26 to get in, but you can find some discounts at Fry’s Food Store.

