Fun times at the Renaissance Festival

Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.More >
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.More >
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.More >
It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Police: Mom arrested after 8-year-old son shoots his little sister
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Dad forces son to run to school in rain as punishment for bullying
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.More >
Pursuit suspect arrested on Interstate 10
A man was taken into custody after troopers said he led them on two different chases throughout the Valley on Monday night.More >
Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >
Police chase ends after armed robbery suspect speeds through Phoenix, carjacks woman
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Cops: Grandma busted for bringing Doritos bag full of drugs to jail
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >
Police: 5-month-old son of arrested Las Vegas couple weighed 5 pounds when he died
The five-month-old baby of an arrested Las Vegas couple was just five pounds when he died late last month, police said.More >
20-year-old sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.More >
Authorities release more details on Arizona prison riot
Law enforcement has said the man who was killed during a riot at a prison near Yuma was shot.More >
PD: Man tries to smuggle cell phone, sex toy into jail
Mesa police have arrested a man for trying to smuggle a cell phone and a sex toy into jail.More >
RAW VIDEO: Police pursue armed robbery suspect [Part 1]
RAW VIDEO: Police begin pursuing an armed robbery suspect in a blue carMore >
Affidavit: Camas woman stabs boyfriend with samurai sword after finding Tinder app
VIDEO: Shooter's family apologetic for officer being shot
The daughter of the man who shot a Glendale police officer says she's sorry about her father's actions.More >
Video: Grandma arrested for bringing drugs to jail
(Source: WHBQ via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Woman struck, killed in Phoenix; driver arrested
A driver was arrested after striking and killing a woman in a Phoenix street.More >
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
(WFOX via CNN)More >