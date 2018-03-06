Marines arrive in Valley for urban training exercises

Phoenix is a popular place for the military to conduct urban training exercises, and they are at it again.

Roughly 100 U.S. Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Pendleton, California, are in Phoenix this week to improve their skills and better prepare themselves for an emergency situation around the world.

First Lt. Maria Arnone described what type of missions they are training for.

"Some of them are humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, non-combat evacuation operation, raids, theater security," said Armone. "These are just a few of the ones, but they have a lot of tasks they train tor."

Many of the training exercises will take place at night, at various locations around the Valley, said Armone.

The idea is to help the Marines learn how to adapt to situations and settings they're not familiar with.

"We recognize that people of Phoenix may not be used to seeing Marines operating on a regular basis here, in their hometown," said U.S. Marine Captain Daniel Vaccihio. "By no means do we want them surprised; we want them aware that we are here."

The Urban Training exercise will take place through March 11.

