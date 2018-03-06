PD: 17-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting in Glendale

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Glendale, police said.

The shooting was reported near 47th and W. Maryland Avenues, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The boy was transported to a hospital.

Police said the suspects fled from the area in a vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

