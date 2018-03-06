Carjacking victim talks about terrifying ordeal

"He just came up and broke my window and told me to get out and took my truck."

A Valley woman is speaking out about the terrifying moments Tuesday when an armed robbery suspect carjacked her and took off in her pickup truck.

It happened during a two-hour police pursuit, as police chased a blue car carrying four armed robbery suspects through the streets of Phoenix.

When that car came to a stop near 107th Avenue and Van Buren, one of those suspects carjacked a woman and sped away in her white pickup truck.

The victim, Shirley, was on her way home from work.

She described the scary moments.

"I was scared," she said." I didn't know what he was doing. I thought once he tried my door handle and it was locked, he would move on, but he backed up and smashed my window and unlocked my door from the inside and opened it up."

Thankfully, Shirley was not hurt. But all of her personal items, including her cell phone, were in the truck.

She says she wasn't sure if the suspect was armed, but she didn't see a weapon.

Two other suspects were taken into custody in the area. The suspect who stole the truck was later arrested near 17th Avenue and Peoria.

