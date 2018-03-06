The Proposal: GCU's Vernon hopes to top senior night with trip to NCAA Tournament

So far, it’s been the moment of the GCU Lopes season. Senior Keonta Vernon dropped to a knee on senior night, asking Katie Peterson to marry him. Vernon made it official during the pregame of Saturday’s 81-68 win over Cal-Bakersfield.

“Honestly, I blacked out,” said Vernon at practice on Monday. “I don’t even think I asked the question. She just said ‘yeah.’ I almost dropped the ring.”

Katie said yes and posted this video to Instagram to capture her excitement. The bride to be is a former GCU student and she might have had a feeling that the proposal was coming.

“She saw it in my phone back in May,” said Vernon. “She kind of forgot about it and I tried not to talk about it. It was the hardest thing to do to keep that secret from her because I don’t keep nothing from her.”

Vernon told Katie he was going grocery shopping. Instead he went to Scottsdale to go ring shopping. With the purchase secure, the next hurdle was convincing his coach to let him propose prior to the game on senior night.

“I talked to Coach Majerle after practice, I think on Wednesday or Thursday,” said Vernon. “That was a conversation I was dreading.”

“I know his girlfriend. She works at Majerles, she’s a great girl,” said Majerle. “That was a very touching moment for the both of them.”

With his long term future locked down, Vernon can now focus on the month of March and trying to help GCU capture its first birth in the NCAA Tournament.

“I think she’s even more focused on it than I am,” said Vernon. “She’s been on me, you need to get to sleep. I’m like am I playing or you?”

A wedding is in the plans very soon.

First, GCU tips off the WAC Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas against UM-Kansas City on Thursday at 1 p.m. If the Lopes can capture the tournament title they’ll be NCAA Tournament bound.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.