Police chase ends after armed robbery suspect speeds through Phoenix, carjacks woman

A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.

Our news chopper was overhead as police began tracking the blue Audi early in the afternoon, near 24th Street and Indian School.

[RAW VIDEO: Police pursue armed robbery suspect [Part 1]]

[RAW VIDEO: Police pursue armed robbery suspect [Part 2]]

The driver led police along Phoenix freeways, across side streets and through residential neighborhoods.

Phoenix Police Firebird helicopter tracked his movements from the sky.

An hour later, the drama was still unfolding in the far west Valley, near Buckeye and Dysart roads.

Bruce Haffner in our Penguin Air and News Chopper reported seeing one person bail out of the car as the vehicle slowed in one Avondale neighborhood.

The driver alternately sped up and slowed down, made dozens of U-Turns, and ran at least a couple of red lights. There were also several near-misses with pedestrians.

[RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect has near-miss with pedestrian]

Then, at 107th Avenue and Van Buren, the driver carjacked a woman and sped off in her white truck. The woman jumped out of the vehicle and ran to the side of the road, obviously distraught.

[RELATED STORY: Carjacking victim talks about terrifying ordeal]

"He just came up and broke my window and told me to get out and took my truck," she said.

[RAW VIDEO: Chase suspect carjacks woman; takes off in her white pickup truck]

[RAW INTERVIEW: Carjacking victim speaks out about ordeal]

The wild chase continued, as the driver continued on through Phoenix neighborhoods.

[RAW VIDEO: Suspect continues to evade police in stolen white truck]

[RAW VIDEO: Stolen white truck speeds along Valley freeways]

Around 3:45 p.m., the chase finally came to an end as the suspect bailed out of the car and ran into an apartment complex near 17th Avenue and Peoria.

Police took the suspect into custody without further incident. Two additional people in the car were also detained.

The suspect who bailed out earlier in Avondale was apprehended around 5 p.m. after a brief standoff with police.

Officers had been searching for the blue Audi for several weeks.

Police say the car had been taken in an armed robbery and was then used in conjunction with a commercial burglary.

When officers located the Audi early Tuesday afternoon near 24th Street and Indian School, the driver and occupants took off.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.