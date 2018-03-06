Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler

A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.

"We like to take our kids to the dunes, we go camping a lot up north."

Kristie Lee and her family love spending their free time in the outdoors.

“We were looking for a trailer that we could bring all of our stuff with our kids and go out to the dunes and have family trips and finally found one that fitted our needs.”

Back in October, they bought an RV they found it advertised online by a business in California, called Class A Motorhome Rentals and wound up buying it for $26,000.

According to Lee, Class A Motorhome Rentals provided them what appeared to be a clean title. However, when they drove the trailer back to Arizona and tried to register it with Department of Transportation, they discovered a big problem.

“When we went to have the title changed a couple of days later, they told us it was flood damaged and the salvaged title.”

The family was shocked and contacted the president of Class A Motorhome Rentals, who said he was just as surprised as the Lee family was to learn the trailer had a salvage title.

According to the Lee family, Class A Motorhome Rentals said it was the middle man and it would have to pursue the person who duped them as well.

“We didn't understand why we would have to go after anyone. Just fix it or buy it back.”

According to a letter written in November from Class A Motorhome Rentals to the Arizona Attorney General's Office, the business said it would agree to buy back the trailer and return all of their money.

“It's a $26,000 weight on my shoulders right now,” said Lee.

However, since that letter was written four months ago, Class A Motorhome Rentals has had a change of heart and has reneged on buying the trailer back.

When 3 On Your Side contacted Class A Motorhome Rentals as to why, the president explained that the family took too much time accepting his offer, saying the Lee family first counter-offered indicating they wanted to keep the damaged trailer if the RV company returned $13,000.

That counter-offer was rejected and now, months later, Class A Motorhome Rentals says it doesn't have the money to re-purchase the RV back.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office as well as the Arizona Department of Transportation tells 3 On Your Side they are both involved.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said:

"The Attorney General's Office recovered over $13 million dollars for Arizona consumers last year alone. In this case, the business owner responded to our office with an offer for a full refund for the consumer plus any additional expenses. While the consumer rejected the refund offer, we will continue to work with this consumer and the business to find an outcome satisfactory to the consumer."

For now, the Lees say they are stuck with a trailer that's worth a fraction of what they paid and just want it hauled away.



“We're sitting here watching all of our friends go and have fun and we can't go with them cause it's not in a condition to be used.”

3 On Your Side will air a follow-up report once a resolution is reached.

