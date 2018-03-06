Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy haulerPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in March
Best consumer deals in March
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
3 On Your Side convinces handyman to return more money
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."More >
Cheryl Bares is all smiles these days and says she owes it all to 3 On Your Side. "I didn't believe it until I had the money in my hand,” Bares said. “If it wasn't for Gary Harper and Channel 3, there is no way I would have seen that money."More >
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
INFOGRAPHIC: 3 On Your Side gets result$ for Arizona's Family
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
Gary Harper and the 3 On Your Side team work tirelessly on behalf of Arizonans who, for one reason or another, have lost money -- sometimes lots of money. That diligence pays off -- literally -- in a big way.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side recovers nearly $7K for viewers during February
3 On Your Side recovered $7K for February.More >
3 On Your Side recovered $7K for February.More >
3 On Your Side
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Are Facebook quizzes safe?
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
Answering a personality test or taking a friend comparison quiz could be a trap by a hacker looking to grab as much information about you as they can.More >
3 On Your Side
Ex-con poses as real contractor; takes nearly $30K
Ex-con poses as real contractor; takes nearly $30K
A Glendale man said he wrote out several checks totaling around $30,000 for both projects and although the ex-con did do the tile work on the bathrooms, he eventually abandoned the project altogether.More >
A Glendale man said he wrote out several checks totaling around $30,000 for both projects and although the ex-con did do the tile work on the bathrooms, he eventually abandoned the project altogether.More >
3 On Your Side
Protecting your data from cyber criminals
Protecting your data from cyber criminals
There are a few simple steps you can take to protect your data.More >
There are a few simple steps you can take to protect your data.More >
3 On Your Side
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
Convicted felon returns money following 3OYS investigation
A man took $1,200 for handyman work, but never showed up.More >
A man took $1,200 for handyman work, but never showed up.More >
3 On Your Side
HOA radar gun bill killed
HOA radar gun bill killed
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
Lawmaker says she'll try getting the bill through another way.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Police: Mom arrested after 8-year-old son shoots his little sister
Police: Mom arrested after 8-year-old son shoots his little sister
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Police arrested the mother of an 8-year-old boy who allegedly shot his little sister four times with a rifle.More >
Dad forces son to run to school in rain as punishment for bullying
Dad forces son to run to school in rain as punishment for bullying
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.More >
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.More >
Pursuit suspect arrested on Interstate 10
Pursuit suspect arrested on Interstate 10
A man was taken into custody after troopers said he led them on two different chases throughout the Valley on Monday night.More >
A man was taken into custody after troopers said he led them on two different chases throughout the Valley on Monday night.More >
Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate
Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child released on bond in the Upstate
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >
Police chase ends after armed robbery suspect speeds through Phoenix, carjacks woman
Police chase ends after armed robbery suspect speeds through Phoenix, carjacks woman
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Northbound I-17 backed up for two dogs on the freeway
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Both dogs are in the care of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Cops: Grandma busted for bringing Doritos bag full of drugs to jail
Cops: Grandma busted for bringing Doritos bag full of drugs to jail
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >
A 68-year-old woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Memphis jail for her grandson said she was tricked.More >
Police: 5-month-old son of arrested Las Vegas couple weighed 5 pounds when he died
Police: 5-month-old son of arrested Las Vegas couple weighed 5 pounds when he died
The five-month-old baby of an arrested Las Vegas couple was just five pounds when he died late last month, police said.More >
The five-month-old baby of an arrested Las Vegas couple was just five pounds when he died late last month, police said.More >
20-year-old sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
20-year-old sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies
Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.More >
Dick's and Walmart restricted gun sales to adults 21 and older in the wake of the Florida high school massacre.More >
Authorities release more details on Arizona prison riot
Authorities release more details on Arizona prison riot
Law enforcement has said the man who was killed during a riot at a prison near Yuma was shot.More >
Law enforcement has said the man who was killed during a riot at a prison near Yuma was shot.More >
PD: Man tries to smuggle cell phone, sex toy into jail
PD: Man tries to smuggle cell phone, sex toy into jail
Mesa police have arrested a man for trying to smuggle a cell phone and a sex toy into jail.More >
Mesa police have arrested a man for trying to smuggle a cell phone and a sex toy into jail.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Bill clears hurdle for Chandler mom killed while walking in crosswalk
Bill clears hurdle for Chandler mom killed while walking in crosswalk
“Pam’s Law,” a bill that closes a loophole and makes the punishment harsher for drivers with a history of breaking traffic laws moves forward.More >
“Pam’s Law,” a bill that closes a loophole and makes the punishment harsher for drivers with a history of breaking traffic laws moves forward.More >
Officer helps woman in need, carries her to work in Mesa
Officer helps woman in need, carries her to work in Mesa
A Mesa police officer comes to the rescue, when marathon runners close down the streets and a woman with MS struggles to get to work.More >
A Mesa police officer comes to the rescue, when marathon runners close down the streets and a woman with MS struggles to get to work.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
Police chase ends after armed robbery suspect speeds through Phoenix, carjacks woman
Police chase ends after armed robbery suspect speeds through Phoenix, carjacks woman
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
A dramatic police chase came to an end Tuesday afternoon after a nearly 2-hour pursuit and a carjacking.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
RAW VIDEO: Police pursue armed robbery suspect [Part 1]
RAW VIDEO: Police pursue armed robbery suspect [Part 1]
RAW VIDEO: Police begin pursuing an armed robbery suspect in a blue carMore >
RAW VIDEO: Police begin pursuing an armed robbery suspect in a blue carMore >
Affidavit: Camas woman stabs boyfriend with samurai sword after finding Tinder app
Affidavit: Camas woman stabs boyfriend with samurai sword after finding Tinder app
VIDEO: Shooter's family apologetic for officer being shot
VIDEO: Shooter's family apologetic for officer being shot
The daughter of the man who shot a Glendale police officer says she's sorry about her father's actions.More >
Video: Grandma arrested for bringing drugs to jail
Video: Grandma arrested for bringing drugs to jail
(Source: WHBQ via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Woman struck, killed in Phoenix; driver arrested
VIDEO: Woman struck, killed in Phoenix; driver arrested
A driver was arrested after striking and killing a woman in a Phoenix street.More >
A driver was arrested after striking and killing a woman in a Phoenix street.More >
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Video: Nurse adopts severely abused twins
(WFOX via CNN)More >