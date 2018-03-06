Grand Canyon University moves back toward non-profit status

Grand Canyon University says the Higher Learning Commission has approved its application to regain its non-profit status.

Officials for the Arizona school said Tuesday that the move will help return the university to its roots.

[RELATED: Arizona's Grand Canyon University seeking nonprofit status]

Brian Mueller, the university's president and CEO, says that non-profit status will put the private Christian school on a level playing field with other institutions for tax status, philanthropic contributions and research grant opportunities.

The company that has been operating the school will sell its academic-related assets to a non-profit entity carrying the university's name and will continue providing services like accounting and human resources.

The structure is similar to many non-profit universities that outsource services to third-party providers.

Grand Canyon University has 19,000 students at its Phoenix campus and another 70,000 online students.

[RELATED; Big Man on Campus goes to Grand Canyon University]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.