Car plows through front window of Scottsdale Pilates studio

It's been a rough few months for a Scottsdale strip mall.

That's because cars have crashed into businesses there, not just once, but twice, since December.

On Tuesday, a woman in a Mercedes plowed into the front of the Classical Pilates Company at Hayden and Mountain View roads.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," said studio owner Beth Bliss. "And then all of a sudden, a Mercedes was just pulling through the front window."

Bliss, a trainer and a client were all inside the studio when the car came crashing in.

None of them was hurt, and neither was the driver of the Mercedes.

There was extensive damage to the Pilates studio. A reflexology studio next door also suffered some damage.

The driver reportedly said she was unfamiliar with the car she was driving.

Scottsdale police are investigating.

It's not clear if any citations will be issued.

This is not the first time something like this has happened at this location.

Back in December, a car drove into another business in the same strip mall.

At that time, the car slammed into a beauty supply store.

Police say a female driver accidentally accelerated and drove her vehicle into the front of the store.

No one was injured in that crash.

